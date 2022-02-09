ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Section 239 (1) of Election Act: SC asks ECP to frame regulations

Terence J Sigamony 09 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to frame regulations as per Section 239(1) of the Election Act, 2017.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Tuesday ordered this, while hearing an appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s candidate against the ECP order to hold re-poll in five polling stations of Laki Marwat’s Tehsil Serai Naurang.

The bench dismissed the appeal of the JI’s candidate, Azizuallah, against re-polling in five polling stations of Laki Marwat’s tehsil Serai Naurang. Azizullah had won the Tehsil Council Serai Naurang chairman election by 551 votes.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hizbullah challenged it before the ECP with the prayer to hold elections in the five polling stations, as due to illegalities and violence the polling remained suspended there.

The bench noted that the Election Commission has not made regulations five years after the enactment of the Election Act, 2017 and four decades of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1976 for the conduct of extra-ordinary power under Section 9(1) of the Act 2017 and Section 13(a) of Act 1976.

It said the ECP under Section 9(1) of the Act has extra-ordinary power to interfere with the election process and the results, adding, it need to exercise the power fairly and reasons with respect to the dispute, which come before the commission.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza, appearing on behalf of the PTI candidate, contended that according to the Deputy Election Commissioner’s report the polling was stopped in three polling stations due to untoward situation and the illegalities committed, while in two polling stations there was zero voting by women.

Advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, representing the JI candidate, argued that re-polling could be ordered if there is less than 10 percent vote polled by women, adding in the instant matter, there are less than 10 percent female votes polled in only two polling stations. He said if re-polling is ordered then all the opponents will gang up against his client. He said there was no violence in five polling stations.

Justice Bandial said they were looking at the material available with the ECP and not the deputy commissioner’s report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial Elections Act, 2017 Sardar Latif Khan Khosa

Comments

Comments are closed.

Section 239 (1) of Election Act: SC asks ECP to frame regulations

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories