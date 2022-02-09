Amir-led MQM-P delegation calls on PML-N chief at Lahore’s Model Town

LAHORE: After the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has given nod to the party leaders for using all legal options to oust the Imran-led PTI government, the PML-N has intensified its efforts for mustering support of the allies of the PTI government.

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town Secretariat and discussed overall political situation and in-house change. The MQM delegation was comprised of Deputy Convener Aamir Khan and party leader Wasim Akhtar.

In the talks held with the MQM-P delegation, Shehbaz was assisted by Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shah Mohammad Shah, Miftah Ismail, Marriyam Aurangzeb and Malik Mohammad Khan.

Talking to media after the meeting, Shehbaz said that the country’s economic and political situation besides the situation in Sindh was discussed in detail. Shehbaz said: “Today’s ally can become tomorrow’s rival and the MQM delegation will discuss all issues during meeting with their party leadership in Karachi.”

He said the party leaders have given all powers to Nawaz Sharif to take decisions in present situation.

“I have been given the responsibility to contact all the parties and development taking place as well as political contacts will be discussed during a meeting with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” he said.

Expressing optimism, Shehbaz said he was hopeful that the MQM-P will take a decision that will be in favour of the people, as the country has been destroyed by Imran Khan.

He said: “Poor people of the country have been living on the edge and parents were unable to pay school fees of their children,” he added.

He said: “Life has become hard for the people due to additional taxes and rising electricity prices.”

Raising question about Rs 1,100 billion package for Karachi announced by Imran Khan, he said, Imran Niazi was turning a blind eye to Karachi’s problems.

“Under the leadership of PML-N, huge funds were given for water projects in Karachi,” he said.

“Peace in Karachi was restored during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and it was a major achievement of the PML-N government.”

Recalling the tenure of PML-N, the party president said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif initiated projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Karachi.

When asked about PM Imran Khan’s decision to initiate a mass-contact campaign, the PML-N president said: “Let Imran Khan face the public. They will tell him the exact price of wheat and flour.”

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Aamir Khan said that the people wanted resolution of their problems.

“All matters discussed with the PML-N leaders will be put before the party committee; both the parties have already agreed to work together for the betterment of the country. There are no two opinions about the devastating economic conditions of Pakistan and the MQM-P also has reservations regarding the rising inflation.”

He further added that Karachi has fallen into ruins. He added that the concerns regarding inflation have been brought up in front of the federal government. To a question, Aamir said that the issues including no-confidence motion should be first finalised by the opposition. “They should make an agenda first,” he said.

