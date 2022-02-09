Clarification

ISLAMABAD: Following the issuance of the IMF Staff report after the approval of 6th Review under the Extended Fund Facility, different interpretations have been reported in various sections of newspapers on the way forward with policy actions and reforms.

It is clarified that all further actions will be subject to discussions in the forthcoming reviews.

After mutual consensus on actions with the IMF, these will be proposed in upcoming budget FY 2022-23.

