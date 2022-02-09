ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 09, 2022
Pakistan

Mayo hospital being upgraded according to master plan: minister

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 40-bedded new Child Emergency Room at Mayo Hospital, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that ‘Friends of Mayo’ are developing a Pediatric Surgery Unit at the hospital as well.

The Minister visited Children Emergency Room’s reception counter, triage, fast track OPD block, recess room, HMIS room, 24/7 pharmacy and training room.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “We are grateful to the Child Life Foundation for their support for the revamping of the Children Emergency Room. As per MoU with the Board of Governors, Child Life Foundation is also providing human resource support in the state-of-the-art Child Emergency Unit. As per agreement, Rs120 million will be spent on staff salaries, medicines and other expenses.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

