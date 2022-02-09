ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
After being renovated Burns Garden re-opened to public

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inaugurated the historic Burns Garden after its renovation and installation of new gates.

Addressing the event, Wahab said that the doors of Burns Garden had been closed for the public for a long time but now they are open for all.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Asif Jan, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and others were also present. Administrator Karachi said that Burns Garden was built in 1927 and at that time it was located in the city centre. In the past a large number of citizens used to visit it along with their families, he said adding that with the passage of time this beautiful garden fell into disrepair.

He said that the current city administration renovated it and installed new gates for the entry of citizens.

“We are also launching a tree planting campaign from today during which fruit trees will be planted in the park. Fruits and vegetable gardens have also been included in the park expansion project,” he added. He said that this garden in the densely populated area of the city is no less than a blessing. He said people come here to spend their moments of peace so they are being provided all kinds of facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

