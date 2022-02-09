Two assistant prosecutors removed

LAHORE: Secretary Prosecution Punjab on Tuesday terminated two assistant prosecutors Khadim Hussain and Zahoor Hussain for being over age.

The secretary has issued their termination orders and also informed the accounts department in this regard.

Both the officials had approached the Lahore High Court for extension in their service. The court had referred the matter to secretary prosecution with direction to hear the petitioners and decide the matter in accordance with the law.

The secretary prosecution after giving opportunity of hearing to both the officials issued their termination orders for being over age.

