KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 137,319 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,122 tonnes of import cargo and 37,197 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,122 comprised of 74,333 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,289 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 20,500 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,197 tonnes comprised of 33,242 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,836 tonnes of Cement, 919 tonnes of Rice and 1,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 8310 containers comprising of 5683 containers import and 2627 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1798 of 20’s and 1740 of 40’s loaded while 35 of 20’s and 185 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 734 of 20’s and 423 of 40’s loaded containers while 261 of 20’s and 393 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 06 ships, namely Msc Sky II, Elegant, MT Shalamar, Joghnny Traveller, Northern Dexterity and Ocean Sun have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships, namely Bison Express, Obe Heart, Southern Wolf, Maram, BW Yarra and Ever Dainty have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 12 cargoes namely, Diamond Express, Bahri Tulip, Jal Laxmi, Encore, Gemini Confidence, Goodwyn Island, Eva Bergan, MT Lahore, Bay Spirit, Ever Ursula and MSC Malin were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Seletar, Sky Ploeg and Admiral carrying Containers, Chemicals and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Seamax New Haven and Ikan Pandon left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Sun Master, Seago Bremerhaven and AG Mars are expected to sail from MW-1, QICT and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 208,227 tonnes, comprising 146,159 tonnes imports cargo and 62,068 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,906 Containers (3,180 TEUs Imports and 2,726 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Maersk Seletar, Charisma and Admiral scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal on Tuesday, 8th February, while another Container ship MSC Eyra is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 9th February-2022.

