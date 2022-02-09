KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,947.95 High: 46,037.85 Low: 45,728.88 Net Change: 106.7 Volume (000): 91,897 Value (000): N/A Makt Cap (000) 1,892,503,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,767.57 NET CH. (+) 27.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,696.84 NET CH. (-) 13.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,216.94 NET CH. (-) 53.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,140.33 NET CH. (+) 84.85 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,017.29 NET CH. (-) 16.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,767.35 NET CH. (+) 4.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-February-2022 ====================================

