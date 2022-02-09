Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 8, 2022). ==================================== BR...
09 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,947.95
High: 46,037.85
Low: 45,728.88
Net Change: 106.7
Volume (000): 91,897
Value (000): N/A
Makt Cap (000) 1,892,503,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,767.57
NET CH. (+) 27.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,696.84
NET CH. (-) 13.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,216.94
NET CH. (-) 53.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,140.33
NET CH. (+) 84.85
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,017.29
NET CH. (-) 16.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,767.35
NET CH. (+) 4.03
------------------------------------
As on: 8-February-2022
====================================
