One killed, two injured in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali

BR Web Desk 08 Feb, 2022

A person was killed and two others were injured in a hand grenade attack in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan, reported Aaj News on Tuesday.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The development comes a week after 20 terrorists were killed by the security forces when they attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents.

During the exchange of fire, nine security personnel had also embraced martyrdom.

Six injured in hand grenade blast in Chaman

Last week, at least six people including two Levies personnel were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast in Chaman, Balochistan.

The blast occurred when two assailants, riding on a bike, attacked a Levies Check post near Roghani Road Level Cross with hand grenades.

Balochistan Imran Khan terrorists

