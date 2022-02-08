ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

  • They will be given a briefing on the security situation in the area
BR Web Desk 08 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have reached Naushki, Balochistan on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

They will spend the day with the troops and meet those who repulsed the attack on February 2.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief will be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terrorist activities.

"Later, the Army Chief and the Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders," the ISPR said.

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the weekly federal cabinet meeting had been cancelled because of the PM's visit to Balochistan.

"Our soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and whose spirits are wider than the seas are our pride. These sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland," he tweeted.

On February 2, 20 terrorists were killed by the security forces after they attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents.

During the exchange of fire, nine security personnel also embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan COAS Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Yet another ‘finance bill’ on its way?

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

49 convicted in India over deadly 2008 bomb attacks

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Read more stories