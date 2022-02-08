PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have reached Naushki, Balochistan on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

They will spend the day with the troops and meet those who repulsed the attack on February 2.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief will be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terrorist activities.

"Later, the Army Chief and the Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders," the ISPR said.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the weekly federal cabinet meeting had been cancelled because of the PM's visit to Balochistan.

"Our soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and whose spirits are wider than the seas are our pride. These sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland," he tweeted.

On February 2, 20 terrorists were killed by the security forces after they attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents.

During the exchange of fire, nine security personnel also embraced martyrdom.