European stock markets mostly steady at open

AFP 08 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading Tuesday as focus centred on earnings updates while awaiting key US inflation data later in the week.

Frankfurt's DAX index and the Paris CAC 40 edged up just a few points compared with Monday's closing levels.

The DAX stood at 15,208.82 points and the CAC 40 at 7,010.68.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,598.79 points, helped by heavyweight BP.

Shares in the British energy giant won 1.6 percent after BP announced a big return to profit last year.

