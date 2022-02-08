ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's Adani Wilmar valued at about $4.5bn in market debut

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Shares of India's leading edible oil maker Adani Wilmar Ltd rose as much as 13.5% in their market debut on Tuesday, valuing the company at 339.28 billion rupees ($4.54 billion).

The listing on the National Stock Exchange comes amid volatility in broader equities as central banks across the globe tackle high inflation and expectations of higher interest rates push foreign investors to exit domestic markets.

The company's shares opened at 227 rupees, a 1.3% discount to the initial public offering price of 230 rupees, before rising as high as 261 rupees. The stock was trading 10.7% higher at 254.8 rupees by 0659 GMT.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group, chaired by billionaire Gautam Adani, and Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd.

The company offers products across three categories - edible oil, packaged food and industry essentials such as wheat flour, rice and pulses. It is most well known for its "Fortune" brand of cooking oil.

Adani Wilmar's shares were listed at a discount "owing to the weaker sentiments of the secondary market in the last few trading sessions," said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares ahead of federal budget

"Given (the company's) wide distribution, healthy financials, strong brand recall, increasing reach and household consumption, its prospects appear to be optimistic over the long term."

The company, which has 22 plants located across 10 states in the country, will use the proceeds from the IPO to mainly fund its capital expenditure requirements and to repay debt.

J.P. Morgan India, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities and HDFC Bank are among the lead book runners for the IPO.

Adani group National Stock Exchange edible oil maker Adani Wilmar Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

India's Adani Wilmar valued at about $4.5bn in market debut

PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Yet another ‘finance bill’ on its way?

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

49 convicted in India over deadly 2008 bomb attacks

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Read more stories