Brent oil may fall into $90.95-$91.57 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $90.95-$91.57 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $94.20.

The resistance is identified as the 361.8% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $69.24.

It is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The sideways move below this barrier suggests the formation of a top. The lower trendline indicates a target of $89.94, which still looks too far away to be realistic.

Strategically, it is better to target $90.95-$91.57 range first.

A break above $93.39 may lead to a gain into $94.20-$95.21 range.

On the daily chart, a harami cross formed around the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

It is a typical bearish reversal signal, generally preceding a decent correction.

The bearish divergence on the RSI confirms the exhaustion of the rally. It could be much easier for oil to drop towards $89.63 than to rise into $94.70-$96.84 range.

