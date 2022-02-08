ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Brent oil may fall into $90.95-$91.57 range

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $90.95-$91.57 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $94.20.

The resistance is identified as the 361.8% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $69.24.

It is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

The sideways move below this barrier suggests the formation of a top. The lower trendline indicates a target of $89.94, which still looks too far away to be realistic.

Strategically, it is better to target $90.95-$91.57 range first.

Oil falls $1 on positive signals from US-Iran talks

A break above $93.39 may lead to a gain into $94.20-$95.21 range.

On the daily chart, a harami cross formed around the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

It is a typical bearish reversal signal, generally preceding a decent correction.

The bearish divergence on the RSI confirms the exhaustion of the rally. It could be much easier for oil to drop towards $89.63 than to rise into $94.70-$96.84 range.

Brent oil

