Feb 08, 2022
Pakistan

Heavy rain, winds hit Karachi

08 Feb, 2022

Karachi received rainfall coupled with winds on Tuesday, with the Met Office predicting that the rain spell will continue for the next 24 hours.

Guru Mandir, Bahadurabad, KDA, Shahra-e-Faisal, Defence, Clifton and Malir are some of the areas that have reported rainfall. The city’s temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the Met Office had said that the port city will receive light rain today (Tuesday), while other districts including Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jamshoro may see drizzle.

“A weak westerly wave is passing over from upper parts of the country with its trough extending to southeast Balochistan and adjoining Sindh,” the Met said.

Meanwhile, rain with thunderstorms are predicted in upper and central parts of the country. More snowfall has been forecast in Murree, Galiyat, Nathia Gali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza.

