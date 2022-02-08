ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder
China's blue-chip index hits 19-month low as US sanction worries weigh

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the US government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.

** At the midday break, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.14%, the lowest level since July 27, 2020.

** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index slumped 5.84% while the CSI300 Industry index lost 4.03%.

** Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market fell 3.09% to the lowest since May 6, 2020, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 4.27% to nearly 14-month low.

China stocks end higher

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.55% to 8,456.57, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.54% at 24,202.19. The IT sector sub-index of the Hang Seng index fell 2.4%.

** Shanghai Composite index was down 0.9% at 3,398.72 points and the smaller Shenzhen index was down 2.01%.

** The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires US exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

** Shares of WuXi Biologics slumped more than 30% after the maker of ingredients for vaccines was added to the list by the United States. Trade in its shares was later halted.

** The US House of Representatives had also passed a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and offset China's market-distorting trade practices by strengthening anti-dumping rules.

** "The biggest risk the market is confronting right now, is that the Fed must tighten even as the US economy starts to buckle under the weight of inflation and a slowing Chinese economic cycle," Hong Hao, head of research at BOCOM International wrote in a note on Monday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index dipped 0.09%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.23%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3592 per US dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.3625.

China stocks

