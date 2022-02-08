India shares slip for fourth day as energy, bank stocks weigh

BENGALURU: Indian shares gave up early gains on Tuesday to trade lower for a fourth straight session, weighed down by energy and banking stocks, while edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar rose as much as 8.5% in its market debut.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.6% to 17,110.7, as of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.6% to 57,275.11.

The indexes had seen their worst day in two weeks on Monday with a 1.7% drop.

The Nifty Energy index fell as much as 1.7%, while the Nifty Bank index slid 1.3%.

Indian shares mark worst day

"Earnings have been quite good and the government's targeted economic growth is achievable, but there are risks from geopolitical tensions, rise in crude prices and inflationary pressures globally," said KK Mittal, an investment adviser at Venus India.

Asian peers consolidated recent gains as markets awaited US consumer price figures for January, due Thursday.

Markets are also alert for rate increases after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold its repo rate steady and increase its reverse repo at the end of a three-day meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 6.7997% from Monday's close of 6.8789% as India cancelled Feb. 11 auctions of government securities following a sharp rise in yields.

Among stocks, top lender State Bank of India slid 2.7%, dragging the Nifty PSU Bank index 2.2% lower. The index had climbed nearly 1% on Monday after a batch of solid quarterly results.

TVS Motor Company climbed up to 5%, hitting its highest since mid-January after the automaker reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel was flat ahead of its quarterly results due later in the day.

Adani Wilmar rose as much as 8.5% to 249.5 rupees in its market debut, valuing the firm at 324.33 billion rupees ($4.35 billion).