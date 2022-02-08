PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on increasing agriculture in the country, especially cotton and directed the use of modern technology to increase yield per acre.

The government is providing subsidy to farmers on modern agricultural implements, quality seeds, and fertilisers.

The real benefit of subsidy should be given to the farmer through farmer card.

New laws should be enacted to protect the rights of farmers and consultation with all the stakeholders should be ensured.

The meeting approved in principle the establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority. The authority will conduct research to increase the supply, monitoring, and production of quality seeds.

The meeting also gave approval of new laws to protect the rights of cotton growers.

The meeting was informed that there is a stock of 4.17 million tonnes of wheat at present. The federal and provincial governments are jointly providing Rs15.5 billion subsidy on fertiliser.

As per the directions of the prime minister, a farmers’ forum has been set up under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Food Security.

The purpose of this forum is to ensure representation of farmers in policy matters and to resolve their issues expeditiously.

The prime minister also approved the convening of a National Cotton Conference.

Feasibility should be worked out for setting up plants for local production of the DAP fertiliser in the country. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin, Syed Fakhr Imam, Trade Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian, and senior officials.

