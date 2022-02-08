Country facing deteriorating economy: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Expressing concern over soaring inflation and deteriorating economy, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the PTI government should be worried over its acts.

“The condition of poverty-stricken masses is worsening day-by-day,” Shehbaz said, adding: “the country is facing massive corruption and deteriorating economy.” Talking to media, Shehbaz said that corruption had broken all records under the present government. “This is not what I am saying. This is what Transparency International (TI) has disclosed in its report.”

When asked whether they would be able to send PTI government packing, he said, only Almighty knows about this but we would try our best to oust the PTI government. Moreover, talking to media, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said the PTI government has mortgaged State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to meet the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Fake lies of PTI ministers have been exposed and a liar is running the system of the state,” he said. “The PTI leaders prioritize their personal interests over country’s affairs.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022