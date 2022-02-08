ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KSA interior minister received by Rashid

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif on Monday arrived in Islamabad on a day visit at the invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Rasheed received by his counterpart at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

According to the Interior Ministry, he will meet key government and security officials, including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the interior minister.

According to the Interior Ministry, both sides will discuss the release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and other important issues, including the evolving regional situation.

A day earlier, during a press conference held in Islamabad, Rashid said “Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is extremely close to our hearts and minds.”

He said the issue of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia would be discussed at the meeting.

To a question about Pakistani prisoners in Gulf States and other countries, he said the government was making efforts to raise the issue of the prisoners with many other Gulf States, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, adding their interior ministers were also being given invitations to visit Pakistan.

Later, Saudi Interior Minister along with seven members of the delegation visited the Ministry of Interior and held a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Musaddiq Abbasi and Secretary Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naeem Khokor were also present at the meeting, says a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. They discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

The two ministers emphasised on strengthening ties between the ministries of interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the statement says.

Both sides said that better liaison between ministries was needed to address various issues, including security challenges. During the meeting, Rasheed said Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia as they were based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood. He said that “two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are our asset.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif KSA interior minister Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Comments

Comments are closed.

KSA interior minister received by Rashid

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories