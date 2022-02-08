KSA interior minister received by Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif on Monday arrived in Islamabad on a day visit at the invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Rasheed received by his counterpart at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

According to the Interior Ministry, he will meet key government and security officials, including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the interior minister.

According to the Interior Ministry, both sides will discuss the release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and other important issues, including the evolving regional situation.

A day earlier, during a press conference held in Islamabad, Rashid said “Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is extremely close to our hearts and minds.”

He said the issue of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia would be discussed at the meeting.

To a question about Pakistani prisoners in Gulf States and other countries, he said the government was making efforts to raise the issue of the prisoners with many other Gulf States, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, adding their interior ministers were also being given invitations to visit Pakistan.

Later, Saudi Interior Minister along with seven members of the delegation visited the Ministry of Interior and held a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Musaddiq Abbasi and Secretary Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naeem Khokor were also present at the meeting, says a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. They discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

The two ministers emphasised on strengthening ties between the ministries of interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the statement says.

Both sides said that better liaison between ministries was needed to address various issues, including security challenges. During the meeting, Rasheed said Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia as they were based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood. He said that “two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are our asset.”

