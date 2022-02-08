Sindh: light rain expected today

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive a light rain today (Tuesday), the Met Office said on Monday.

Other districts that may see drizzle include Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jamshoro.

“A weak westerly wave is passing over from upper parts of the country with its trough extending to southeast Balochistan and adjoining Sindh,” the Met said.

Minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius with a maximum 90 percent humidity.

Elsewhere in the country: A partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper areas of the country.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorms with snow over hills are expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir.

A scattered light rain with snow over hills may fall in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening hours. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab in morning.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from tomorrow,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Skardu -7, Parachinar -6, Astore and Kalam -5, each, Bagrote -4, Hunza -3, Malamjabba -2, Shupiyan and Quetta -1.

Maximum rainfall was reported in Upper Dir 26 mm, Lower Dir 20 mm, Kalam 11 mm, Malamjabba 10 mm and Balakot and Pattan 8 mm, each. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

