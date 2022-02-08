ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Pakistan

Sindh: light rain expected today

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive a light rain today (Tuesday), the Met Office said on Monday.

Other districts that may see drizzle include Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jamshoro.

“A weak westerly wave is passing over from upper parts of the country with its trough extending to southeast Balochistan and adjoining Sindh,” the Met said.

Minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius with a maximum 90 percent humidity.

Elsewhere in the country: A partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in most upper areas of the country.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorms with snow over hills are expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab and Kashmir.

A scattered light rain with snow over hills may fall in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening hours. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab in morning.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from tomorrow,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Skardu -7, Parachinar -6, Astore and Kalam -5, each, Bagrote -4, Hunza -3, Malamjabba -2, Shupiyan and Quetta -1.

Maximum rainfall was reported in Upper Dir 26 mm, Lower Dir 20 mm, Kalam 11 mm, Malamjabba 10 mm and Balakot and Pattan 8 mm, each. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

