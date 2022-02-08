Spekit raises $45m to reinvent training for remote teams

KARACHI: Spekit, the brainchild of Pakistani powerhouse Zari Zahra and cofounder, Melanie Fellay, has announced raising $45 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Felicis, Operator Collective, Matchstick Ventures, Renegade Partners, Foundry Group and Bonfire Ventures, as covered by Forbes. Spekit is the leading platform for onboarding and training remote teams. Now, it becomes the first female-founded company to raise funding of this calibre in Pakistan, bringing the company’s total funds raised to $60 million.

With hubs in Karachi and Denver, Spekit is attracting top-tier technical talent in Pakistan, eager to join the mission to reinvent how we learn at work. The company is rapidly expanding its presence in Pakistan and looking for new talent across software engineering, leadership and more. Since raising a $12.2 million Series A funding round in March 2021, Spekit has tripled its employee headcount and grown revenue more than 300 percent year-over-year.

Many of the world’s most innovative companies including Uber Freight, Snowflake, Outreach, Invesco and Southwest Airlines rely on Spekit to empower their employees with real-time knowledge and training, without disrupting their day-to-day workflows.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022