Islamabad: Bukhari fine-tunes planned Feb 27 protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the venue should be filled with the people before Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Islamabad on the day of Long March (February 27).

He said this, while addressing a party meeting about the Long March announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal. He said that Bilawal would reach in Islamabad daylight. He encouraged the PPP workers and said that the place and location of sit-in in Islamabad will be kept a secret before starting of the Long March. He said that the sit-in will continue one or two days.

The PPP secretary general said that he is starting tour of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces to activate party workers for the Long March.

He said that all the facilities would be provided to the workers who welcome the participants of the Long March. He said that the leadership would be behind the workers and the Long March will be peaceful. He said that the safety and protection of workers are our responsibility. He said that the PPP workers fought the dictatorship and made sacrifices in the movement for restoration of democracy.

Bukhari said that the goal of the Long March will be achieved. He said that a committee would be formed, which would consist of all district presidents, divisional presidents, and general secretaries.

Bukhari further said that workers should work hard for local bodies election. “We will contest every seat on the symbol of arrow,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Rawalpindi Division President Sardar Saleem Haider, General Secretary Khurram Pervez Raja, District President Islamabad, Raja Shakeel, General Secretary Raja AmjadSatti, President Iftikhar Shahzada, District Attock, Sardar Ashar Hayat, General Secretary Tauqeer Abbasi, and others.

