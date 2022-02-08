ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad: Bukhari fine-tunes planned Feb 27 protest

Naveed Butt 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the venue should be filled with the people before Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Islamabad on the day of Long March (February 27).

He said this, while addressing a party meeting about the Long March announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal. He said that Bilawal would reach in Islamabad daylight. He encouraged the PPP workers and said that the place and location of sit-in in Islamabad will be kept a secret before starting of the Long March. He said that the sit-in will continue one or two days.

The PPP secretary general said that he is starting tour of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces to activate party workers for the Long March.

He said that all the facilities would be provided to the workers who welcome the participants of the Long March. He said that the leadership would be behind the workers and the Long March will be peaceful. He said that the safety and protection of workers are our responsibility. He said that the PPP workers fought the dictatorship and made sacrifices in the movement for restoration of democracy.

Bukhari said that the goal of the Long March will be achieved. He said that a committee would be formed, which would consist of all district presidents, divisional presidents, and general secretaries.

Bukhari further said that workers should work hard for local bodies election. “We will contest every seat on the symbol of arrow,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Rawalpindi Division President Sardar Saleem Haider, General Secretary Khurram Pervez Raja, District President Islamabad, Raja Shakeel, General Secretary Raja AmjadSatti, President Iftikhar Shahzada, District Attock, Sardar Ashar Hayat, General Secretary Tauqeer Abbasi, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari PPP chairman bilawal bhutto Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) PPP secretary general PPP protest Islamabad long March

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad: Bukhari fine-tunes planned Feb 27 protest

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories