Ambassador of Japan meets Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in his office, Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

The minister warmly welcomed the new Japanese ambassador and assured him of the Government of Pakistan’s full support to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

This year Japan and Pakistan are celebrating 70th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations and 68th anniversary of beginning of Japanese economic assistance to Pakistan.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral economic relations were discussed.

The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Minister about the on-going and completed projects funded by the Government of Japan in Pakistan.

The ambassador informed that Japan is the 2nd largest donor to Pakistan. Since 1954, the Government of Japan has provided JPY 1.35 trillion to Pakistan through concessional loans, grants and technical assistance for polio eradication, maternal and child health, the Covid-19, education, vocational training, water and sanitation, climate change and disaster risk management, energy sector, road and transport and governance.

The ambassador also apprised that the Government of Japan is now providing grant in-aid assistance for improvement of water and sewerage system in Multan and cultural grant assistance for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum. It was also apprised that a project for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City is under process under JICA’s assistance. This project will help to improve depletion of underground water level and water scarcity of drinking water through efficient, sustainable and cost-effective gravity-based water supply arrangements for the residents of Haripur City. It was agreed to expedite the approval process and implement the Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City on fast-track basis.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Japanese Government for providing continued economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. The minister also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with the Central Asia which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.

The minister expressed that Pakistan has huge potential for investment in various sectors and reiterated full support of the Government of Pakistan to the potential Japanese investors in various sectors.

