Illegal allotment of amenity plots’ case: NAB responds to acquittal pleas of two accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Monday, submitted its reply before the Accountability Court regarding the acquittal applications filed by two accused in illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi to M/s Friends Associates case against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others.

The NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, filed its reply before the Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, with respect to the acquittal applications filed by Rauf Akhtar Farooqi and Najamuz Zaman under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 in illegal allotment of amenity plots case against Kaka former director general (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) ManzoorQadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and others, which incurred a loss of Rs 3 billion to the national exchequer.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 24 after the bureau submitted its reply and sought arguments for the defence counsels.

The 16 accused including Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, MumtazHaider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

The bureau on May 23, 2019 authorised filing of a corruption reference against former director general SBCA Karachi and others.

The accused persons by misusing their authority allegedly allotted the government land at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi to the M/s Friends Associates, which incurred a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer. According to the NAB, the accused used fake account for payment of the plots.

