ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal allotment of amenity plots’ case: NAB responds to acquittal pleas of two accused

Fazal Sher 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Monday, submitted its reply before the Accountability Court regarding the acquittal applications filed by two accused in illegal allotment of amenity plots at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi to M/s Friends Associates case against Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, an influential man close to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others.

The NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, filed its reply before the Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, with respect to the acquittal applications filed by Rauf Akhtar Farooqi and Najamuz Zaman under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 in illegal allotment of amenity plots case against Kaka former director general (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) ManzoorQadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and others, which incurred a loss of Rs 3 billion to the national exchequer.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 24 after the bureau submitted its reply and sought arguments for the defence counsels.

The 16 accused including Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rauf Akhtar Farooqi, Badiuz Zaman, MumtazHaider, Rashid Aqeel, Anwar Abbasi, and others.

The bureau on May 23, 2019 authorised filing of a corruption reference against former director general SBCA Karachi and others.

The accused persons by misusing their authority allegedly allotted the government land at Nehr-e-Khayyam, Karachi to the M/s Friends Associates, which incurred a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer. According to the NAB, the accused used fake account for payment of the plots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB PPP Manzoor Qadir Illegal allotment of amenity plots

Comments

Comments are closed.

Illegal allotment of amenity plots’ case: NAB responds to acquittal pleas of two accused

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories