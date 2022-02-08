ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
PML-N CEC holds virtual session: Maryam steps up criticism of govt

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that there is consensus within the party that Imran Khan government has to go.

Keeping in mind the plight of the masses and government’s failure on every field, there is also consensus that every day that is allowed to the inapt govt. will add to the misery of the people. Not a single member disagreed.

In a tweet Maryam Nawaz said that all members reposed their implicit and unconditional trust in Nawaz Sharif. She said that the Party said it will support and back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the PML-N Central Executive Committee meeting of the party virtually from London and Lahore. Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Abid Sher Ali were also present along with Nawaz Sharif in London.

The PML-N CEC members, senior leaders, office bearers, provincial presidents, general secretaries attended the virtual meeting.

They reposed full confidence in party leadership and agreed to use all options to oust the PTI government.

Sources claimed that Shehbaz Sharif apprised the party members about his meeting with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

The participants shared different options to give tough time to the PTI government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

