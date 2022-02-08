ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
FTSE 100 extends gains

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s main equity index rose on Monday, led by banking stocks as investors continued to bet on rising interest rates globally, while stronger commodity prices lifted mining shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, with HSBC , Barclays and Lloyds Group up about 2% each, extending last week’s winning run.

Miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto provided the biggest boost, as aluminium prices in China jumped 3%, while Shanghai steel and iron ore futures also rose on hopes of economic stimulus.

A rally in oil and banking sectors helped the FTSE 100 index buck weakness in global markets and end last week in positive territory, as oil prices hit a seven-year high and the Bank of England raised rates last week to fight inflationary pressures.

Oil major Shell gained 1.2% after multiple brokerages raised price targets, BP rose 0.7% recording its highest closing levels since March 2020.

“A low tech exposure, high energy/resources and large cap weighting has insulated the UK equity market from the worst of the January global rout,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

“Whilst cost pressures both at the consumer and corporate levels are hurting headline confidence and margins, the underlying data points are much more bullish.”

The domestically-focussed midcap index climbed 0.4%, after ending marginally higher last week.

Taylor Wimpey rose 0.5%, as it named company insider Jennie Daly as its next chief executive officer, two months after one of its largest shareholders called for an outsider to lead Britain’s third largest homebuilder.

Reckitt Benckiser inched up 0.7% after Bloomberg News reported that the consumer goods giant was considering options for its infant nutrition business, including a potential sale.

