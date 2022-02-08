Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 7, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07700 0.07814 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.11529 0.10629 0.12050 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.33900 0.31657 0.33900 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.55543 0.53443 0.55543 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.99900 0.94786 0.99900 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
