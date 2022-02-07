ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder
Feb 07, 2022
Markets

Banks, miners help FTSE 100 extend last week's gains

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

Britain's main equity index rose on Monday, led by banking stocks, as investors continued to bet on rising interest rates globally, while stronger commodity prices lifted mining shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3%, with global miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto providing the biggest boost, as aluminium prices in China jumped 3%, while Shanghai steel and iron ore futures also rose on hopes of economic stimulus.

HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds Group rose about 1% each, extending last week's winning run.

A rally in oil and banking sectors helped the FTSE 100 index buck weakness in global markets and post a weekly gain on Friday, as oil prices hit seven-year high and the Bank of England raised rates last week to fight inflationary pressures.

While oil major Shell gained 0.4% after multiple brokerages raised price targets, BP slipped 1.0% after hitting March 2020 highs in the previous session.

"A low tech exposure, high energy/resources and large cap weighting has insulated the UK equity market from the worst of the January global rout," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

"Whilst cost pressures both at the consumer and corporate levels are hurting headline confidence and margins, the underlying data points are much more bullish."

Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100

The domestically-focussed midcap index climbed 0.3%, after ending marginally higher last week.

British homebuilders dipped 0.7% after data from Halifax showed house prices in January rose at their slowest monthly pace since last June.

Taylor Wimpey slipped 0.8%, as it named company insider Jennie Daly as its next chief executive officer, two months after one of its largest shareholders called for an outsider to lead Britain's third largest homebuilder.

Reckitt Benckiser inched up 0.5% after Bloomberg News reported that the consumer goods giant was considering options for its infant nutrition business, including a potential sale.

