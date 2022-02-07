ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's Jan forex reserves fall to $3.22 trillion

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell in January as the dollar gained, official data showed on Monday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $28.53 billion to $3.22 trillion last month, compared with $3.26 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.25 trillion in December.

The yuan fell 0.09% against the dollar in January, while the dollar rose 1.03% in January against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of January, unchanged from the end of December.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $112.46 billion at the end of January from $113.13 billion at the end-December.

forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

China's Jan forex reserves fall to $3.22 trillion

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Read more stories