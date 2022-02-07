PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed children under 12 to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg matches at the venue.

This was decided during the daily meeting chaired by the NCOC head and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The NCOC has also allowed 50% vaccinated spectators till February 15.

Whereas from February 16, 100% fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium, the NCOC said.

Earlier, the NCOC had reduced the crowd capacity from 100 to 25 percent for PSL's Karachi leg. It had said at the time that the decision for the Lahore leg, scheduled between February 10 and 17, will be made later.

The PSL's Lahore leg will kick start on February 10, with the unbeaten Multan Sultans facing off against the Peshawar Zalmi.

