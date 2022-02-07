ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Erdogan thanks President Alvi, wife

APP 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday thanked President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi for expressing good wishes for the early recovery from coronavirus infection.

On his twitter handle, the Turkish President posted that he and his spouse Emine would like to thank (dear friend president Dr Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi) for extending good wishes for their health. President Erdogan also conveyed deep affection and greetings to the brotherly people of Pakistan.

In an earlier tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi had wished president Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan quick recovery from Covid-19. “We pray to Allah to give them health & long life. These wishes and prayers are also from all Pakistanis,” he said in a tweet.

According to TRT, the Turkish president and first lady Emine Erdogan were tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The President made an announcement in this regard on Saturday through Twitter handle after appearing via video link at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul.

