CEO speaks about Fesco’s performance

FAISALABAD: The procurement process in line with the vision of the Fesco Board of Directors (BoD) is continuing despite corona and fluctuation in the valuation of dollars, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Bashir Ahmed.

He said that pending industrial, commercial, domestic and agriculture connections are being installed on priority basis and all defective meters would also be replaced till the end of this month. He further said that despite a comprehensive plan from Fesco (BoD), Fesco was facing problems for purchase of new material due to corona pandemic, devaluation of the dollar and lack of interest from the vendors but Fesco continued the tendering process

By the grace of Allah and sustainable efforts of Fesco administration now sufficient material is available at Fesco stores, he added. He said that 963 distribution transformers, 103,000 single phase electricity meters, 675 Kilometre PVC cable, 18,855 Kilometre Rabbit, Dog, Osprey and Ant conductors and 4,310 structure & poles are presently available at Fesco regional store and after the availability of all material Fesco is installing different sorts of electricity connection on war footing. He said that Fesco has also escalated the electrification of new villages under the SAP program.

Similarly, procurement worth 3,829 million is in progress for the GSC & GSO Department of Project Management Unit (PMU) while 6 power transformers of 31/40 MVA, 12 power transformers of 20/26 MVA, 590 Towers, 750 Kilometres rail conductor, other cables and safety equipment have already purchased.

He disclosed that due to comprehensive and systematic planning, Fesco would not face material shortage in the coming years while replacement of the two-phase transformers under annual maintenance program, up-gradation of grid stations and work on different LT and HT proposals would be completed till end of March. He said that the Customer Services Department has also upgraded to facilitate the Fesco consumers.

Completion of 500KV Faisalabad West Grid Station project will ensure uninterrupted electricity to the sustained industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

He said that this project would not only give relief to the existing 14 grid stations and transmission lines but also help Fesco to end the forced load shedding in the area. He said that it would also help Fesco to give new electricity connection to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related industrial projects. This project will also play an instrumental role in the overcoming the line losses and generating the maximum revenue.

He said that Jhang city, Toba, Khewa, Garh Mahraja, Ahmed Pur Sial, Nia Lahore, Gojra, Samundari, Haveli Bahadar Shah were facing chronic problems of low voltage, which would be resolved with the generating of this grid station. He said that 220KV Toba grid station was facing issue of low voltage while 500-KV Gatti grid station was experiencing the overloading problem. He said that 500-KV west Faisalabad grid station resolved all these problems and 19 thousand tube well in this area would get quality service from Fesco.

Meanwhile, Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BoD) Syed Husnain Haider and other board members have sanctioned Rs310 million for re-conducting of 132-KV double circuit Samundari road to Gojra transmission. Permission has also been granted for the emergency purchase of material with estimated cost of Rs180 million for 132-KV double circuit transmission line from 500-KV Faisalabad west to Nia Lahore and Gojra.

