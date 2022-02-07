ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FG Polo wins Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup final

Muhammad Saleem 07 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: FG Polo Team clinched the historic Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup after defeating Remounts by a close margin of 8-6 in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Argentine’s seven goaler player Julio Novillo Astrada stole the show as he did magic with mallet and pony and smashed in superb six goals out of eight from FG Polo while the remaining two were converted by Ramiro Zavaletta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar – one goal each. On the other hand, Simon Prado contributed with four fantastic goals for Remounts while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Imran Shahid converted one goal apiece but their efforts were futile in the end.

Remounts started the main final by converting a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead but FG Polo then showed their class and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead. The second chukker was then dominated by FG Polo as they converted three goals against one by Remounts to further enhance their lead to 5-2.

Remounts changed their game plan and started playing aggressively which helped them convert two goals against one by FG Polo to reduce the margin to 4-6. The action-packed fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire and managed to convert two goals each, thus FG Polo Team emerged as title winners with a close margin of 8-6.

Lake City CEO Gohar Ijaz and Hamadan Housing Director Kamal Nasir graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and gave away prizes and shields to the winners and top performers.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamadan Housing Director Kamal Nasir said: “It is our corporate responsibility to support the sports and that’s why we are here to support polo, which is a lifestyle sport and game of kings and knights. Lahore Polo Club is a historic polo club and so as this event – Aibak Polo Cup – that has very rich history.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FG Polo Team Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup final

Comments

Comments are closed.

FG Polo wins Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup final

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Bilateral cooperation reviewed: PM discusses global issues with Xi

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

PM likely to visit Russia

Olympic diplomacy blitz nets Argentina for China’s Belt and Road

Pakistan, China agree to reactivate trilateral forum

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement

Read more stories