Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (January 31 to February 04, 2022)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 28.01.2022 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 31.01.2022 .04.02.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.0 176.4 175.1 175.1 04/02/2022 176.4 31/01/2022 - 1.850000 -1.05 U.K 237.150 236.588 238.189 236.588 31/01/2022 238.352 03/02/2022 + 1.038500 0.44 Japan 1.534300 1.526500 1.523500 1.523500 04/02/2022 1.535700 03/02/2022 - 0.010800 -0.70 Euro 197.721 196.880 200.647 196.880 31/01/2022 200.647 04/02/2022 + 2.926200 1.48 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 28.01.2022 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 31.01.2022 04.02.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.5 176.9 175.6 175.6 04/02/2022 176.9 31/01/2022 - 1.850000 -1.04 U.K 237.820 237.248 238.859 237.248 31/01/2022 239.020 03/02/2022 + 1.038700 0.44 Japan 1.538600 1.529800 1.526900 1.526900 04/02/2022 1.539100 03/02/2022 - 0.011700 -0.76 Euro 198.280 197.428 201.210 197.428 31/01/2022 201.210 04/02/2022 + 2.930000 1.48 ========================================================================================================

