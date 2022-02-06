PSL 2022 day 11 round-up: Islamabad hand Karachi their fifth straight defeat

High-flying Islamabad United defeated struggling Karachi Kings by 42 runs in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Sunday, handing them their fifth straight loss of the tournament.

Batting first, Islamabad set a 178-run target for Karachi Kings on the back of notable contributions from the top-order.

Openers Paul Sterling and Alex Hales gave them a 66-run stand. Paul scored 39, Hales 30, and Munro 33, while Shadab scored a quick-fire 34 runs, and in the end, Azam Khan played a small-cameo of 16 runs off just seven balls.

Karachi had a disastrous start to their chase, as they lost the first six wickets for 66 runs inside the 12th over. Mohammad Nabi (47* off 28), and Sahibzada Farhan (25 off 18) pushed for recovery but, they could only manage to get them to 135/9.

Points Table Update

With this win, Islamabad United have obtained two valuable points, taking their total to six. They are perched just below table-toppers Multan Sultans who have 10 points from five consecutive wins.

Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans register victories

Lahore Qalandars are perched below Islamabad with as many points.

With four points from two wins, Peshawar Zalmi are in fourth place, while Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place with two points.

Home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot.

Next Fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Monday; between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other Important Updates

Jason Roy has joined the Quetta Gladiators squad after completing his quarantine period. He will be available for selection for Quetta's match against Lahore on Monday.