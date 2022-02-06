ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India spin out West Indies for 176 in landmark 1,000th ODI

AFP 06 Feb, 2022

AHMEDABAD: Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets between them as India bowled out West Indies for 176 in their 1,000th one-day international on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma took to the field as the hosts' new full-time white-ball skipper and his decision to bowl first was vindicated by the two spinners.

West Indies slipped to 79-7 before Jason Holder hit 57 to salvage some dignity for the visitors in the first of the three matches at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match makes India the first team to reach the landmark of 1,000 ODI matches. Their first was in England in 1974.

Leg-spinner Chahal returned figures of 4-49 -- including the key wicket of skipper Kieron Pollard for nought -- to rattle the West Indies batters, who survived just 43.5 overs.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck first in the third over of to send back Shai Hope as an incoming delivery got the wicketkeeper-batsman's inside edge on to the stumps.

India introduced spin in the eighth over and off-spinner Sundar soon made it count, dispatching Brandon King for 13.

Chahal broke the West Indies' back with successive strikes but Holder avoided the hat-trick.

Chahal got one more in his next over and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna got Akeal Hosein caught behind for nought as West Indies slipped to 79-7 in the 23rd over.

Holder put on 78 runs with Fabien Allen, who made 29, to offer some resistance against India's onslaught.

Holder went past 2,000 ODI runs and then raised his 11th half-century in the 50-over format but finally fell to Krishna, who finished with figures of 2-29.

India West Indies Rohit Sharma India 1,000th ODI

Comments

1000 characters

India spin out West Indies for 176 in landmark 1,000th ODI

Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

Pakistan reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

In resignation letter, Langer cites lack of player and board support

Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf thaw

Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: IMF rearranges structural benchmarks

Read more stories