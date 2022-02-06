Li, PM discuss Kashmir, Afghan issues

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in China on a four-day official, held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, in Beijing on Saturday.

This was confirmed by Federal Information Minister in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

The information minister said that Kashmir and Afghanistan were important topics of discussion in meetings held with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Just a moment ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li has ended. It was followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat. Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of discussion in both the meetings,” he tweeted.

China, as a political, economic and strategic partner of Pakistan, had always played a critical role, the minister added to his tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony here on Saturday and the two leaders exchanged views in detail on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

According to a handout issued by PM Office, the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to comprehensively upgrade Pakistan-Uzbekistan partnership across the broad spectrum and continue taking practical steps for implementation of the key projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of enhanced trade and economic cooperation, particularly through operationalizing the landmark bilateral Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and finalizing the Preferential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the Trans-Afghan railway project and exchanged views on next steps in taking it forward over the coming months.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on issues of regional peace and stability. The two sides stressed the need to continue economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by the international community to avoid any further deterioration of the situation.