Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, says President

ISLAMABAD: To express solidarity with their brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmir Day was celebrated on Saturday to show unwavering support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

A rally led by President Dr Arif Alvi which was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, ministers, lawmakers, Kashmiri leaders, civil society, and people belonging to all walks of life, was taken out in capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said that Pakistan wanted a peaceful resolution of IIOJK issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, guaranteeing right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that IIOJK had never been a part of India and Pakistan did not even recognize the Indian constitution, illegally enlisting the occupied territory as its part.

The participants were carrying placards and banners, and raised slogans, expressing moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

The president said that the day was not far off when the oppressed people of IIOJK would get freedom from the Indian clutches.

He called upon the international community to ensure implementation of its promises made to the people of IIOJK regarding their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations.

To suppress the freedom voices, he added, the Indian forces had imposed a complete lockdown in IIOJK and there had been media blackout, so that Kashmiri voices and images highlighting continuous Indian atrocities could be gouged.

“The hearts of people of Pakistan and Kashmiri people beat together, when there is bloodshed in IIOJK, the people in Pakistan are also hurt,” he added.

