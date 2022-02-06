ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF urges authorities to unwind certain measures for greater financial stability

Zaheer Abbasi 06 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the authorities to unwind 5 percent share domestic private sector lending portfolio to the housing and construction sectors capital adequacy regulations to lower the applicable risk weight to 100 from 200 percent previously on bank and development finance institution investment in real state investment trusts.

The IMF in staff report prepared for the executive board’s consideration on February 2, said the SBP introduced two key measures: (i) in July 2020, mandatory targets on banks to double to 5 percent the share of their domestic private sector lending portfolio to the housing and construction sectors by December 2021; and (ii) in June 2021, amendments to the capital adequacy regulations to lower the applicable risk weight to 100 percent (from 200 percent previously) on bank and development finance institution investments in real estate investment trusts. The Fund urged the authorities to unwind these measures out of concerns for financial stability.

It noted that a direct and well-targeted budget subsidy program for the vulnerable parts of the population would be a more effective way to achieve social policy objectives. It also recommended stronger focus on addressing long-standing structural deficiencies to support private sector lending, in particular on mortgages and housing finance.

The authorities will establish a working group comprised of relevant stakeholders to produce a strategy paper by End-February 2022 aimed at offering solutions to the structural impediments to the development of the housing and construction sector.

Refinancing schemes: Already prior to the crisis, the SBP had been expanding refinancing schemes to address long-standing large credit gaps and market failures. It has further expanded those since March 2020 by (i) establishing three new temporary facilities, one of which is still disbursing; (ii) expanding the existing ones, including in recent months; and (iii) introducing a new facility for SMEs.

As of end September 2021, the outstanding amount for all facilities was Rs 1,225 billion (15.5 percent of private credit), of which Rs 322 billion were related to temporary COVID-19 schemes. Staff warned that this expansion, if not temporary, would undermine the SBP’s efforts to credibly implement monetary policy, achieve its primary objective. To support the eventual phasing out of the refinance facilities, the authorities agreed (i) for the Ministry of Finance and SBP to jointly design a plan, in consultation with other stakeholders, to establish an appropriate Development Finance Institution by end-April 2022 (new end-April 2022 SB) as a basis for a plan to transfer the refinancing schemes to the government; and (ii) assess the Export Refinancing Scheme (EFS) by end-February 2022 and take needed actions to improve its effectiveness. Going forward, the amended SBP Act allows refinancing facilities only in pursuit of the SBP’s mandate and without compromising the primary objective of price stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SBP EFS construction sectors

Comments

Comments are closed.

IMF urges authorities to unwind certain measures for greater financial stability

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

GST cascading effect impacts Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness: IMF

Read more stories