Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at GCWUF

FAISALABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm at GC Women University. A walk was organized in this regard in which all faculty members including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Director Student Affairs, Director Academics, Coordinators, Deans ODs, and female students from various departments took part and recorded their protest against the atrocities in Kashmir. The atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir were depicted on various banners, placards and posters.

While recording her message, VC GCWF, Professor Dr Robina Farooq said that role of women is resolving Kashmir Issue has been insignificant, despite their excellent problem-solving capacities. Female politicians, wives of diplomats, and all empowered must come forward to find a solution to all national issues and challenges including peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

