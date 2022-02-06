ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 06, 2022
Pakistan

Balochistan: 20 terrorists killed as clearance operation ends

Recorder Report 06 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas late on Wednesday evening, had been completed.

Twenty terrorists were killed during operations after the attacks, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.

“Both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations,” the ISPR said.

It added that nine of the terrorists were killed in Naushki and four security personnel, including an officer, were martyred during an exchange of fire with the militants there.

In Panjgur, the ISPR said, security forces had repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire during which some of the militants had fled the area.

Security forces had carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the vicinity, it said, adding that initially four fleeing terrorists were killed there and as many were encircled by security forces the next day.

“All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s (Saturday) operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur over the past 72 hours.

Besides, the ISPR said, three terrorists, including two high-value targets, linked to the attacks were killed in Kech district’s Balgatar area on Friday.

