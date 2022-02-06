Many people in the govt are in touch with us: Zardari

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman has said that many people in the government are in contact with us.

The PPP co-chairman said that the people have become fed up with the government, adding that Imran Khan’s government is only about false claims.

The former president went on to say that the government did experiment on people but failed everywhere, adding that many people in this government are in touch with us.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N president said that the narrative of corruption and accountability was a nefarious plan to hollow out the roots of Pakistan.