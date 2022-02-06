PML-N, PPP vow to use all legal, political options to oust PTI govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday expressed the resolve to use all constitutional, legal and political options to get rid of present PTI government which had caused manifold problems for the country and the countrymen.

This understanding was reached in a meeting between the leadership of two parties held at Model Town residence of Shehbaz Sharif. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were accompanied by PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza and Rukhsana Bangash while the PML-N President was assisted by Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Zardari and Bilawal inquired after the health of Shehbaz Sharif who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. They also expressed well wishes for the good health of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

After having lunch, the leadership of the two parties held detailed discussions on the country’s current political situation and discuss possibility of future cooperation on joint agenda against the PTI government. Views were also exchanged on long march programmes announced by both the PPP and the PDM. There was consensus among the leadership of two parties to improve working relationship and coordination in future.

After the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif told media that they held detailed discussion with the PPP leadership and there was complete unison to get rid of present government to save the country.

“Both the PPP and the PML-N had their own political thinking but we have to play our due political role to save the people and the country from more destruction,” he said.

He added that the country would be facing manifold problems if political parties fail to agree on one point agenda.

Shehbaz Sharif said there was no second opinion to use all constitutional, legal and political options to oust the present government. In the light of discussions held with the PPP leadership, we will take up the matter in the PML-N CEC and the PDM and announce future line of action. He also expressed concern over soaring inflation and economic crisis. He said the present inapt government, despite getting loans done nothing for the country.

Answering a question, he said discussions were held on long march and no-confidence motion and formal announcement will be made after consultation within the PML-N and the PDM.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on the occasion that they held detailed discussions with the PML-N leadership.

“This government has lost confidence of the people and parliament should also send this government packing; Imran Khan would have to be ousted to save the country,” he said.

He said the government failed to evolve consensus on economic issue. Today is the Kashmir Solidarity Day but this inapt government also failed to devise clear national policy on Kashmir. He also expressed concern over acts of terrorism in Balochistan.

Expressing gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said the leader of the opposition played due role inside the assembly by taking all parties along. He said there must be better working relationship and coordination among the opposition parties.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on the occasion there are different approaches among the political parties but they work for the people. To a query about Bilawal, Maryam responded “the person who was selected was on his way out.”

Earlier, when media personnel posed a query to Asif Ali Zardari about PPP’s confidence on PML-N, he held his head in positive.

