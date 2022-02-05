Bilawal, Zardari meet PML-N's Shehbaz, Maryam

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the PML-N said that the PPP leaders met at Model Town, Lahore.

"Sharif along with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz received the former president and Bilawal," the statement added. "The two PPP leaders were invited by Shehbaz."