Feb 05, 2022
Military conduct search for militants 38 hours after base attacks

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: At least three militants were killed by security forces and six were injured in a grenade attack in two attacks on Friday following a search for insurgents who had attacked two military bases, martyring seven soldiers and 13 of their own, in the latest violence in Balochistan.

At least three militants, including two ‘high value targets’ were killed in a clearance operation conducted in Kech district to flush out militants from hideouts linked to Wednesday’s attacks on military bases in Balochitan province,” military media wing said on Friday night.

In another attack, at Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan at least six people were injured in a grenade attack at para-military post.

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

The Wednesday attacks, the biggest in recent years by Baloch insurgents, came hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, where he will have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders. Two security officials, requesting anonymity as they are not permitted to speak publicly, said the operation was not yet over.

“The army is conducting search operations in the area. There might be some more elements hiding in the surroundings,” one official told Reuters.

The army said the attacks were simultaneous and coordinated.

“They used explosive-laden vehicles at gates, they have the latest weaponry left behind by NATO forces,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Minister of Interior said on Friday, adding that the attack was defeated and both bases were under the control of the Pakistani military.

Xi Jinping Balochistan Imran Khan militants killed Pakistan military

Comments

Comments are closed.

