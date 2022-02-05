United, strong Pakistan can help Kashmiris: Afridi

LAHORE: Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi has said that a united and strong Pakistan can help Kashmiris therefore our young generation must strengthen its roots and rise above any difference to stand together for liberation of Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar on Kashmir, an emblem of courage organized by Punjab University Human Rights Chair in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. PU Human Rights Chair head and PU Department of Public Relations and Advertising Chairperson Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Department of Journalism Chairperson Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, Dr Mujahid Gillani, Haroon Rafique, Dr Rabia Noor, faculty members and a number of students participated in the event.

Earlier Afridi called on PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office. The VC lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afridi for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and making serious efforts for its resolution.

Addressing the seminar Afridi said that our youth can convince the world to resolve the Kashmir issue through their achievements and strength of character. He said that no one would value us if we did not advance in science and technology. He said that we must not fall prey to hybrid war launched by India and we must keep our minds clear. He said that India was distorting history and we must counter her propaganda. He said that we must not be confused in our concepts and we must thwart any effort aimed at creating division among us.

Afridi said that we not only condemn serious violations of human rights and genocide in Kashmir but all over India where minorities were being tyrannized by Indian forces. He urged the youth to recognize their glory and present a positive image of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan had fought wars for Kashmiris and Kashmiris had also sacrificed their lives, property and everything for Pakistan. He said that India had launched demographic terrorism in Kashmir.

Afridi criticized and expressed sorrow over the criminal silence of international community over the war crimes and humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria and other Muslim countries. He questioned why 95 percent of the migrants in the world are the Muslims and what does it mean? He appreciated the leadership of Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Dr Rabia Noor and students for highlighting Kashmir issue through short documentaries.

Kashmiri leader Mujahid Gillani said that Kashmiris stood with Pakistan and they looked towards Pakistan for help. He requested the university teachers to allocate some time in their lectures to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Prof Dr Abida Ashraf said that since one picture was better than one thousand words, the PU Human Rights Chair had produced several documentaries to present the factual position of the Kashmir issue before the international community. Detailing the features of the dossier prepared by Foreign Ministry of Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, she said that the 131-page document exposed war crimes being committed by India while citing 113 international references including foreign media reports. She said that the dossier had also cited reports of Indian human rights associations that were raising the voice of Kashmiris over human rights violations. She said that the dossier described the usage of 31 types of tortures including use of chemical weapons on innocent Kashmiris. She said that there was a complete blackout of information in the valley and independent journalists were not being allowed to access the occupied valley. She said that in this situation, it was our prime responsibility to become their voice and sensitize the world about what was going on in the valley. She said that Kashmiris were under strict military siege for two and a half years and there was no concept of human rights in the valley. She said that 12 million Kashmiris had been deprived of their right of self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022