Cold, dry weather likely today

Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Saturday (today), the Met Office said on Friday. A very cold weather predicted in upper parts. However, cloudy weather may prevail over in upper parts during night hours.

Isolated rain with snow is likely at places in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan over the weekend. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However rain was recorded in Rawalakot as 5 mm and Kotli 2 mm. The day’s minimum temperature was witnessed in Leh -13 degrees Celsius, Kalam and Gupis -9, each, Kalat and Bagrote -5, each, Skardu, Astore, Malam Jabba, Parachinar and Quetta -4, each, Hunza and Dir -3, each, Murree and Rawalakot -2, each, and Drosh -1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

