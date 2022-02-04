ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in clearance operation in Balochistan's Kech, says ISPR

BR Web Desk 04 Feb, 2022

Security forces killed three terrorists, including two high-value targets, in the Balgatar area of Balochistan's Kech district during a follow-up clearance operation at a hideout linked with recent terrorism activities in Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to ISPR, the terrorists’ hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off.

“Security forces encircled the well dug-out terrorists and [engaged] in an intense exchange of fire that killed all three terrorists hiding there,” it added.

The killed individuals include terrorist commanders Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik, and Phailan Baloch.

Six injured in hand grenade blast in Chaman

The military's media wing said that the killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities across Balochistan, including recent attacks on security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur, and other areas.

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout, it added.

The development comes hours after six people, including two Levies personnel were injured after unknown assailants threw a grenade at a Levies checkpoint in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan.

Separately, three terrorists were killed in province's Turbat area in an exchange of fire with Pakistan Army soldiers.

