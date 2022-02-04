FTSE 100 gains as banks lift sentiment after rate hike

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday driven by commodity-linked stocks and banks, a day after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the second consecutive time to curb inflation.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, with energy stocks and base metal miners leading the gains, while the FTSE mid-cap index rose 0.6%.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%.

Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100

The banking sub-index was up 0.5% tracking two-year yields on British bonds, which rose to their highest since April 2011, while the five-year yields touched a level last seen in Oct 2018.

Shares of SSP gained 1.5%, despite Upper Crust owner SSP saying its revenue took a hit from restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, while saying sales were recovering after the lifting of curbs in the UK and some European markets.