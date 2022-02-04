ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.97%)
ASL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
AVN 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.27%)
TPL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.44%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.88%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 20.6 (0.44%)
BR30 18,514 Increased By 31.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 46,000 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By 73.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
FTSE 100 gains as banks lift sentiment after rate hike

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday driven by commodity-linked stocks and banks, a day after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the second consecutive time to curb inflation.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, with energy stocks and base metal miners leading the gains, while the FTSE mid-cap index rose 0.6%.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%.

Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100

The banking sub-index was up 0.5% tracking two-year yields on British bonds, which rose to their highest since April 2011, while the five-year yields touched a level last seen in Oct 2018.

Shares of SSP gained 1.5%, despite Upper Crust owner SSP saying its revenue took a hit from restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, while saying sales were recovering after the lifting of curbs in the UK and some European markets.

Bank of England FTSE 100

