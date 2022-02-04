ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
ECs, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for foreign exchange dealers/exchange companies to online integrate with the FBR’s computerised system for documentation of all buying/selling transactions of foreign exchange.

In this regard, the FBR has issued SRO175(I)/2022, here on Thursday to amend Income Tax Rules, 2002.

Earlier, the FBR has issued draft amendments through the SRO50(I)/2022.

Recently, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, at the launch of the “Automated Currency Declaration System”, stated that the government is focusing on two important areas, ie, taxation and foreign exchange. Foreign exchange companies or brokers are very much independent, he added.

According to the FBR, the board has included foreign exchange dealers/exchange companies in the list of the businesses that are required to online integrate their businesses.

Under the FBR’s rules, the Board shall ensure to provide a facility on its website to a customer of an integrated enterprise person to verify and ensure that the invoice or bill issued to him has been duly communicated to the Board’s Computerized System and in case of non-verification, he may upload the image of invoice or bill to the Board’s portal.

The foreign exchange dealers/exchange companies shall install such fiscal electronic device and software, as approved by the board, available on its website with complete technical instructions for installation, configuration and integration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

